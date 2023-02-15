Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213,444 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.16% of Cintas worth $455,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.40 and a 200-day moving average of $429.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

