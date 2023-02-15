Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as low as C$1.20. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 100 shares.

Circa Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

