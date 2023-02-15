Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

TMUS opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

