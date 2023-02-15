Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 218 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $306.75 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.80.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

