Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

