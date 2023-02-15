Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.