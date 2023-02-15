CKW Financial Group Buys 601 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 2,128,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,843,660. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

