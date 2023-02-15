CKW Financial Group Has $48.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 336,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 66,087 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 484,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 624,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134,830. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $60.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

