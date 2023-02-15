Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.