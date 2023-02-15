Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Shares Up 33.3%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.32. 103,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 51,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Clean Seed Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.97 million and a P/E ratio of -9.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

