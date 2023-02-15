Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $35.20. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 118,199 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Articles

