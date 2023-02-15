Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $35.20. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 118,199 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.
CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $575.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
