Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.21. 236,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

