Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

