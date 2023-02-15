Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s makes up about 63.5% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $51,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of DDS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $396.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.04 and a 200-day moving average of $324.43. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

