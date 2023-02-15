Cliffwater LLC Acquires 12,718 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. SLR Investment comprises 1.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 140.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SLR Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SLR Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,919. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,171.43%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 17,932 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $268,800.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,961,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,730.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

