Cliffwater LLC Sells 19,895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliffwater LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 411,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448,687. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.

