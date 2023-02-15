Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $69.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) received a $69.00 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,219,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.