Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Cochlear Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

