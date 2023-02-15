Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Codiak BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 35.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 3,540,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 542.6% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,013,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 95,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.86. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Codiak BioSciences

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.