Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In related news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

CVLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

CVLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 3,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

