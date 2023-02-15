Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.55. 72,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,349. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $156.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.