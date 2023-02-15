Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

CMRA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,185. Comera Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comera Life Sciences

In other news, major shareholder David Soane bought 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,336,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,971.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

About Comera Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.