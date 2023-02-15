Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

CMC traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. 91,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,801. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,217,000 after purchasing an additional 185,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.