Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $8.31. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 50,733 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

