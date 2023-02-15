Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $8.31. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 50,733 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
