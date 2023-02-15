Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.40

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.25. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 16,071 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

