Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.40

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.25. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 16,071 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.74.
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
