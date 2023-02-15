COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 16,890,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of COMS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 429,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,284. COMSovereign has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 1,226.47% and a negative return on equity of 272.74%. As a group, analysts expect that COMSovereign will post -138 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

