Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Comstock Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $22.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Articles
