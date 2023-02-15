Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

