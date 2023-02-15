Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

