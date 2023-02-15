Concord Wealth Partners Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,609,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 103,678 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 597,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of F opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

