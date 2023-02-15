Concord Wealth Partners Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,252,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,197,000 after acquiring an additional 406,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.