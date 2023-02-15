Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.09 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $72.09 million and $746,344.53 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00432232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.95 or 0.28627858 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.