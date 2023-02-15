Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMGC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

