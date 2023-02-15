ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.67. ContextLogic shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 41,295,891 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at ContextLogic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,548.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock worth $162,844 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

