Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 861.3 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of CTTAF stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

