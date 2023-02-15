Contrasting Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Alpine Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.34 billion 1.77 -$48.52 million $4.71 9.25 Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Alpine Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Fair.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cedar Fair and Alpine Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Alpine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 14.88% -23.14% 6.54% Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Alpine Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About Alpine Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.