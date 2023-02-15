Contrasting International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. International General Insurance pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Reinsurance pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 17.09% 22.08% 6.06% Brookfield Reinsurance 2.47% 10.83% 0.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.6% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International General Insurance and Brookfield Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.16 $43.70 million $1.40 6.05 Brookfield Reinsurance $5.32 billion 0.07 $490.00 million $5.71 6.40

Brookfield Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Reinsurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International General Insurance and Brookfield Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Reinsurance beats International General Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business. The Specialty Short-tail segment involves energy, property, construction and engineering, political violence, ports and terminals, marine cargo, and general aviation lines of business. The Reinsurance segment consists inward reinsurance treaty business. The company was founded by Wasef Salim Abdulrahman Al-Jabsheh in 2001 and is headquartered in Amman, Jordon.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

