Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.81.

TSE:CTS traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

