CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Up 2.4%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 6,202 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

CooTek (Cayman) Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CooTek (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.93% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

