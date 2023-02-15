Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 301.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

