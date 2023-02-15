Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,871,000 after buying an additional 248,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

