Cowen Boosts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.96.

Shares of GFS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

