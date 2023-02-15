Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 278,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 336,598 shares.The stock last traded at $38.95 and had previously closed at $38.96.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
