Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 278,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 336,598 shares.The stock last traded at $38.95 and had previously closed at $38.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cowen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Further Reading

