Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Up 10.8%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 1,613,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,056,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

