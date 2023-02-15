Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $170,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $371.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,372,899 shares of company stock valued at $100,729,103. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.