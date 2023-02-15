Credit Suisse AG Has $137.33 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 104,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $137,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.69.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

