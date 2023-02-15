Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,195 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of AT&T worth $159,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

