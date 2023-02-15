Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $122,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.