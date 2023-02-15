Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 80,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $114,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $65,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

