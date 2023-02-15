Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Trading Up 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 562,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 620,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.
