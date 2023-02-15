Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $10.67. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 9,612,921 shares.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 47.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -177.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

